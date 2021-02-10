The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,074,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

