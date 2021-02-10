ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

THMO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.11.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

