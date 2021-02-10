Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.10. Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 198,770 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50.

About Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes 3D printers, software, and related online educational content in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and PLA filaments, accessories, and PPEs. The company also sells its products online.

