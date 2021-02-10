TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$125.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$144.97.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

