TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 109,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 206,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

