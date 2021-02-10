Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TORXF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:TORXF remained flat at $$13.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

