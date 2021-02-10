TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €40.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($50.51).

Shares of FP stock opened at €34.57 ($40.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.07. TOTAL SE has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

