Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.72

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.72 and last traded at $157.59, with a volume of 2951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

