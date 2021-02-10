Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

