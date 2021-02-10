Traders Buy Large Volume of Alkermes Put Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,514 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 378 put options.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alkermes by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alkermes by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 274,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

