Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,260 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,684% compared to the average volume of 319 call options.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

