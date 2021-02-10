Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $325.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $402,900. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

