TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $660.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

NYSE:TDG opened at $596.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.81. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

