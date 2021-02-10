TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $30.02. 1,622,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 306,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Specifically, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,512 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $815.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.