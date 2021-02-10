Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TVPKF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

