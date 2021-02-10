Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $505.05 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $522.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.