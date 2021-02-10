Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,839.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

