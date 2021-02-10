Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.26.

ZBH opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 994.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.