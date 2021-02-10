Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 119,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

