Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

