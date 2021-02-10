Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.