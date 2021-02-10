Treatt (LON:TET) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,025.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 981.05 ($12.82), with a volume of 38831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 984 ($12.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.21. The stock has a market cap of £610.43 million and a PE ratio of 61.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Get Treatt alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.84. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.