Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.37

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 3963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Get Trex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 92.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.