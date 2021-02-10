Tricia L. Fulton Sells 600 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricia L. Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.