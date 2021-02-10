Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Trimble also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,878. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.