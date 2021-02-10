Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading Up 11.6%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 784,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 765,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the period.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.