Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

