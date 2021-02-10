Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.20. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $11,555,029 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 101,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,910. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

