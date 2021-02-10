Truist Securiti Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

