Truist Securiti Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $34.81 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.