Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

