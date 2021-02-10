Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.71 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average is $339.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

