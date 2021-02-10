Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

