Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $165.03 and last traded at $166.80. 745,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 879,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.46.

Specifically, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total transaction of $112,635.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,988 shares of company stock valued at $36,106,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.