Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

TWTR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Twitter by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,491,000 after purchasing an additional 245,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

