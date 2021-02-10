Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 5,814,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

