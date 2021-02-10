Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.82.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $423.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.51. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

