Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $63.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.85.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.