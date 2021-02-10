Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 33,592,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.