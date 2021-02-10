UBS Group Analysts Give RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) a GBX 1,785 Price Target

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,932.89 ($25.25).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,797 ($23.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,832.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,748.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The firm has a market cap of £34.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. RELX PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

