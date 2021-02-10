Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.04

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 169526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

