Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

