Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digits (cons +9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.87 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.12-0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 502,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,840. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.