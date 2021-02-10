Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $77.00 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $137.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

