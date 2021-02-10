UniLend 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 139.5% higher against the dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and $2.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

