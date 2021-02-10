Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,095,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,956,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000.

NYSE UL opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

