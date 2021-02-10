uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $38.75. 992,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 428,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get uniQure alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after acquiring an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $8,019,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $6,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $6,133,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.