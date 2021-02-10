United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $796.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

