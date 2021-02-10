UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

