Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 87,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,263. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

